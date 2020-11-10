Strictly Come Dancing may have only just started, but romance rumours between the likes of HRVY and Maisie Smith have already commenced.

With the pair hitting the headlines, the singer appeared on Tuesday's Lorraine with his dance partner Janette Manrara to put the record straight. "Lorraine, I would tell you if anything was going on, trust me I would," he remarked, after being put on the spot.

WATCH: Strictly's HRVY addresses Maisie Smith romance rumours

"We are just friends. Because of the whole pandemic, no one can be within [two metres] of each other. But we are just friends, we are just dancing but she is a very lovely girl. Very talented, very beautiful, but for now we are just focusing on the old dancing."

The EastEnders star also recently dismissed the rumours, claiming that the pair are "just friends". She told The Sun: "Not right now. He is a beautiful-looking guy. But I have only seen him for a couple of hours a week so I am still enjoying getting to know him.

"I don't know what would happen in the future, but for now we are getting along really well as friends." Rumours about a possible romance between the pair started last month when the popstar told the actress to "stop flirting" with him on Instagram.

HRVY has been linked to fellow Strictly star Maisie Smith (pictured)

Meanwhile, discussing his participation on the dance show, HRVY added on Lorraine: "This has been one of the best experiences ever, I didn't realise how much I loved dancing. It’s been a dream to be with Janette but it's been really hard as well."

"He works really really hard," added Janette. "He puts in all the hours that he possibly can... he is such an incredible student and he learns really really fast. I am still baffled that he has only been dancing for the last three years since he started his music videos."

