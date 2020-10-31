HRVY was brought to tears in an emotional Strictly moment Singer HRVY cried on his second Strictly performance

HRVY was brought to tears in an emotional Strictly Come Dancing moment when his nan made a very special appearance via video clip to tell him how proud she is.

When speaking with Claudia Winkleman after his dance, the star wanted to give a shout out to his nan Joyce, but the show surprised him with a recorded message from the lady herself.

His nan appeared on screen wearing a HRVY and Janette t-shirt and she sent him this heartfelt message: "You’ve made us all so proud.. we’ll all be voting for you… love you lots."

HRVY and Janette were cheered on by HRVY's nan Joyce

HRVY then welled up and was seen to be wiping his eyes after watching the very sweet message, saying: "Sorry, I can’t even speak." Claudia then said: "I’m sorry, we didn’t mean to make you sad."

HRVY impressed the judges in the first week and topped the leader board. In a bid to keep his place there, HRVY and Janette put their all into the Viennese Waltz. It appeared to work as even Craig even said "wow" when commenting on the performance and Shirley admitted she thought HRVY could look like a pro if he keeps up the hard work.

The couple danced to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

HRVY’s Strictly experience has already been a rollercoaster ride as he tested positive for coronavirus prior to the live shows and now he is riding with lots of praise from the judges.

