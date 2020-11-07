Maisie Smith has addressed romance rumours between herself and her Strictly Come Dancing co-star HRVY, saying: "Not right now".

In a new interview, Maisie told The Sun: "Not right now. He is a beautiful-looking guy.

"But I have only seen him for a couple of hours a week so I am still enjoying getting to know him.

"I don’t know what would happen in the future, but for now we are getting along really well as friends."

Rumours about a possible romance between the pair started last month when the popstar told the actress to "stop flirting" with him on Instagram.

Maisie is a fan favourite on this year's Strictly

HRVY had shared a topless photo of himself from his 2021 calendar shoot, writing beneath the black-and-white snap: "Fun fact: the window blinds were open and a whole office floor in another building stood and clapped as I got undressed (2021 calendar out now)."

Before long before, Maisie took to the comment section of his post to write: "Omg you just reminded me my spaghetti's almost done!"

HRVY hilariously asked his co-star to "stop flirtingg"

It was then that HRVY asked Maisie to stop flirting, hilariously writing back: "@maisiesmithofficial stop flirting, you love spaghetti."

Almost 300 social media users liked Maisie's comment, with others replying to the thread with notes such as: "Lol!"

In the past, Maisie has been linked to her EastEnders co-star Zack Morris, who plays her on-screen love interest Keegan Baker.

Their characters surprised fans back in November when they tied the knot.

A short while later the actors were pictured close together at the EastEnders 35th anniversary party, leaving many fans to question whether something was going on between the pair.

But Maisie has since denied the rumours of a romance, telling MailOnline: "I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we've built a great friendship. [We're] nothing but mates."

