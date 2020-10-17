Everything you need to know about Strictly star Maisie Smith The star will soon take to the Strictly stage

We can’t wait to watch Maisie Smith light up the Strictly Come Dancing stage on Saturday!

MORE: Strictly's Chris Ramsey and his wife Rosie Winter share hilarious throwbacks of their wedding day

The 19-year-old actress, best known for playing Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders, is shaping up to be a fan-favourite on this year's season of the hit BBC show – so now is the perfect time to brush up on your Maisie knowledge!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eastenders star Maisie Smith dances with lookalike mum and sister

Where do you recognise Maisie Smith from?

As we said, the famous teenager is best known for playing Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders.

MORE: Strictly's Maisie Smith reveals advice she received from EastEnders co-star

She returned to Albert Square in 2018, having left the show back in 2014 to start a new life with mum Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and her family in Milton Keynes.

Has Maisie Smith won any awards?

In 2009, she won Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress at the British Soap Awards, followed by another win in 2011, when she was named Best Young Actor at the Inside Soap Awards.

What about Maisie Smith's singing career?

In 2016, Maisie shocked fans when she returned to the spotlight to launch a pop career, debuting her first song Good Thing.

"I've always wanted to make a cool pop record that people could relate to, dance to and feel good listening to," she said at the time.

MORE: Strictly's Maisie Smith reveals taut abs after gruelling gym session

"By teaming up with my producer Darren Martyn to make Good Thing, I feel like we achieved that. I am so excited to finally let people hear it!"

Does Masie Smith have a partner?

At the start of the year, Maisie and her EastEnders co-star Zack Morris were forced to deny that they were an item after they were spotted leaving a party together.

In February, she told the Daily Mail: “I film most of my scenes with Zack, naturally we’ve built a great friendship. [We’re] nothing but mates.”

The award-winning actress is currently single.

What has Maisie Smith said about Strictly?

When speaking to HELLO! and other reporters during the virtual press launch for the show this month, the actress revealed that her EastEnders co-star, Scott Maslen, gave her some very specific advice.

"Scott Maslin told me, 'You're gonna lose a lot of weight so keep eating'", Maisie began, adding: "And I was like 'That's fine. I can do that!' If there's one thing I can do, I can keep eating."

How else is Maisie preparing for Strictly 2020?

One thing's for sure, Maisie has been hitting the gym in the run-up to the show!

She told Radio Times: "As soon as the gyms opened back up, I knew I was doing Strictly. I have literally gone every single day just to prepare me because I know how hard it was going to be and I want to be fit enough to actually be prepared."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.