Everything you need to know about Strictly star HRVY's love life Find out whether the pop star is single

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY is tipped to be the winner of this year's series, which might not come as much of a surprise seeing as the 21-year-old is no stranger to the stage.

And of course, we almost didn't get to see the pop star on the dancefloor at all, after a scary brush with coronavirus. But thankfully, HRVY tested negative and was able to return to his full-on rehearsal schedule.

Since strutting his stuff alongside Janette Manrara on Saturday nights, many viewers of the popular BBC One show were left with one question on their lips: is HRVY single? We investigated…

Is HRVY in a relationship?

Although the pop star never confirmed their romance, HRVY was rumoured to be dating 18-year-old TikTok star Olivia Neill before being confirmed as a contestant on Strictly. The pair were seen cuddling up in YouTube videos and often appeared on each other's TikTok accounts.

Before that, HRVY was linked to Loren Gray, who is also a TikTok star. Loren starred in HRVY's Personal music video, with many of his fans speculating that they were an item at the time.

In September 2019, Loren and HRVY were seen getting cosy in photos shared on her Instagram, and needless to say, the singer's fans went into meltdown at the time.

HRVY and Loren

What has HRVY said about his relationship status?

HRVY is currently single, having confirmed his relationship status during Strictly's press tour.

"I’m currently single so I mean… I might be looking for some love on Strictly," the teenager said in September.

HRVY has said he is currently single

Does HRVY hope to find romance during Strictly?

It seems that the hit-maker is open to possible Strictly romances!

Speaking during the press tour, HRVY said: "If it comes my way, if I find some chemistry with someone and they're like, 'I’m down', 100 per cent. It happened to Joe [Sugg]. I feel like dancing is so intimate, it can spark up something."

What has HRVY said about the Maisie Smith romance rumours?

After it was rumoured that he and fellow contestant Maisie Smith have been flirting, HRVY told HELLO! magazine in December: "Everyone loves Maisie – she's great, a really kind soul. We're a similar age and she has become a good friend, but we can't become properly close because of the restrictions. For now, we are both just focusing on our dancing but next year, you never know."

