Penny Lancaster stuns by feeding goat from her own mouth – video Rod Stewart's wife loves her new pets

Penny Lancaster no doubt surprised some of her followers after sharing a clip of herself feeding one of her new pet goats from her own mouth.

Rod Stewart's wife welcomed three Pygmy goats, five-month-old Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel, into the family recently – and she is quite clearly loving the new additions.

Posting a slow-motion clip to her Instagram Story on Monday, Penny can be seen using her mouth to feed one of the goats a crisp, much to its delight.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster feeds a goat from her own mouth!

Captioning the video, she jokily wrote: "The crazy goat lady."

Penny revealed she was "falling in love" with her new pets when she introduced them to her followers on social media earlier this month.

Sharing some sweet photos of the trio, Penny wrote: "Falling in love with my new five-month-old Pygmy goats, Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel #goats #pygmygoats."

Penny loves her new goats

Fans were delighted to meet the new members of Penny and Rod's family, with one commenting: "Omg you're so lucky they are beautiful." Another said: "So so cute...I need a cuddle." A third wrote: "Oh my god they are adorable... I love their names! How are the Hens?"

Penny appears to be enjoying country life while in lockdown and also has free-range chickens on her land.

Back in June, the mum-of-two posted a photo to Instagram showing one of her chickens with a baby chick nestled close to her chest. The star captioned the sweet picture: "Congratulations Mummy."

Rod Stewart's wife added three Pygmy goats to her family

The 49-year-old also posted a video showing another chicken and her three chicks pecking around the large back garden of the Essex home she shares with her husband and their children.

Penny and the singing superstar met in 1999, married eight years later and share two sons: 14-year-old Alastair and nine-year-old Aiden.

