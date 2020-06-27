Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart welcome new addition to their brood The star shares two children with husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster welcomed a new addition to her family this week – and it couldn't be cuter! The mum-of-two posted a photo to Instagram showing one of her chickens with a baby chick nestled close to her chest. The star captioned the sweet picture: "Congratulations Mummy." This isn't the first young chick Penny's welcomed recently.

Just last week, the 49-year-old posted a video showing another chicken and her three chicks pecking around the large back garden of the Essex home she shares with her husband, Rod Stewart, and their children. Penny and the singing superstar met in 1999, married eight years later and share two sons: 14-year-old Alastair and nine-year-old Aiden.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster relaxes in garden she shares with husband Rod Stewart

The mum-of-two recently revealed that her husband has been a huge support to her as she's struggled with symptoms of the menopause, which started during lockdown. In an interview with the Daily Mail earlier this month, the Famous and Fighting Crime star revealed: "I woke up sweating. Horrific. I actually thought, 'Is this Covid?'

"I had all the menopause symptoms — burning up, feeling wiped out, mood swings that are off the scale. I’ve wanted to scream. You don’t know if it’s just these times we are in. But eventually, I had some tests. Yes, I’m in the menopause." The model and presenter went on to say that her husband had remained supportive throughout the experience, adding: "Rod’s been brilliant, actually."

Penny and her family have a brood of chickens at their Essex home

On 16 June, the happy couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, and despite being in lockdown, the pair dressed up for the special occasion and enjoyed a takeaway meal in their car, which they parked close to London's Hyde Park.

Penny shared a snap of the couple in the back of the car to her social media, which she captioned: "Celebrating our 13th wedding anniversary with a trip into London for a takeout in Hyde park, cheers everyone, good health!" Rod, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram: "Cheers to my beautiful wife, 13-in-a-row."

