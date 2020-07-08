Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have been enjoying the sunshine in Croatia, according to The Sun. The glamorous couple were snapped on holiday on Tuesday, and by the look of things, they were making the most of their time off. Penny and Rod, who married in 2007, could be seen walking around Dubrovnik, where they arrived by boat.

They both dressed in white shirts and shorts and were pictured walking along the seafront, with Penny taking photos of the local area on her phone. The pair prepared for their foreign jaunt by getting their hair styled on Saturday, as salons across the country re-opened following lockdown.

Penny shared a picture of herself with her hair covered in tinfoil, wearing a leopard-print mask and getting her pedicure done. She captioned the photo: "Social distance haircut and colour, way overdue! @Stevencareyhair, my hairdressers since I was 17." The former model then pointed the camera at her husband Rod Stewart and wrote: "Guess who". In the snap, the singer could be seen wearing a matching mask whilst getting his hair cut.

A second picture showed the 75-year-old with tinfoil on his hair. "Now for the famous blond highlights," Penny wrote. The newly freshened-up couple then celebrated their makeovers with a drink or two, as Penny revealed on Instagram, going on to post a photo of her and her husband sipping on cocktails, which she captioned: "Celebrations of hair cuttings, so happy to be out on the town! Cheers and stay safe."

Penny and Rod have been married since 2007 and are parents to two sons

Their friends and fans shared their approval for the couple's plans, with one commenting: "Looking gorgeous the pair of you... enjoy yourselves, be safe," while another added: "Is this the beautiful Ritz?!!!! You both look fabulous!" Actress and singer Martine McCutcheon also commented, adding: "Looks fab. Wish I was with you in a fab frock! Could do with a night out Penny!"

