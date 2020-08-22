Penny Lancaster's loved-up yacht photo with Rod Stewart delights fans The Loose Women star shared the photo on Instagram

Penny Lancaster and her husband Rod Stewart embarked on a romantic Italian getaway this week, and the Loose Women star's new loved-up snap has fans seriously excited.

Posting a picture of herself and rocker Rod on a yacht, Penny sweetly wrapped her legs around her partner, who could be seen holding a glass of wine.

Behind the famous couple a beautiful sunset was visible, and Penny looked every inch the starlet as she propped herself up on the boat's roof.

The 49-year-old simply captioned the image: "Sunset cruise," and it wasn't long before her fans flocked to the comment section to write sweet messages.

"Lovely couple," many wrote.

Another added: "You guys make my heart happy," while one social media user gushed: "Looks amazing, enjoy every second you inspirational pair."

On Thursday, doting mum Penny shared more images from her break in Venice, uploading a picture of a table piled high with plates of seafood and chilled rosé, as well as a clip of herself enjoying a beautiful punt down the city's iconic canals in a gondola.

Penny and Rod's Italian trip comes a month after they enjoyed a break in Croatia.

The couple cruised around the country for a week and shared a number of stunning photos from their travels.

Among the places they visited were Split and Dubronvik, where they were spotted strolling around the walled city, and Trogir, where they enjoyed a dinner date at Calebotta restaurant.

Sharing a photo outside the eatery, Penny, who looked gorgeous in another little black dress, wrote: "Best dinner."

Penny and Rod married in 2007, and when they're not jet-setting, spend most of their time in their beautiful £4.65million Essex home, although they also own a home in LA, where they spend a lot of their summers.

