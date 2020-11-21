Katya Jones makes surprise Strictly return after shock exit The professional dancer was forced to leave the competition

Katya Jones made a surprising return to Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night after she and celebrity partner Nicola Adams were forced to leave the competition.

Fans may have been shocked to see Katya joining her fellow professional dancers in the opening number of the show.

MORE: Susanna Reid fuels romance rumours between Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice

Strutting her stuff on the dancefloor, Katya looked spectacular dancing along to a medley of hits to celebrate Blackpool week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Adams reveals exciting news about her and Katya's Strictly future

Some fans were quick to comment on her apparent return, with one writing on Twitter: "I think the producers of #Strictly took their eyes off the ball tonight. Anyone else notice #katyajones in the group dance at the start? She's self-isolating due to Covid so this routine must've been filmed weeks ago #woops."

Viewers can rest assured though that Katya didn't break government guidelines to perform, with host Claudia Winkleman soon reminding viewers at home that the professional dance numbers were pre-recorded.

MORE: Katya Jones looks incredible with peroxide blonde hair

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg delight fans with romantic snaps after sweet reunion

Katya surprised fans on Strictly on Saturday night

This means that Katya is still isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19, which is why she and Nicola were forced to bow out of the competition.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly meant they were unable to remain on Strictly.

When the news was revealed, Katya said: "Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She's given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara pens emotional message after 'tough' birthday

But she wasn't there live as the professional routines are pre-recorded

"Of course, I'm devastated to leave this way but I've made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!"

Katya and Nicola will return to Strictly though before the series ends, with Nicola recently telling It Takes Two host Zoe Ball that they will be back on the show for one more performance.

Zoe questioned Nicola: "A little birdy has told me that you will be returning to the Strictly stage, what can you tell us?" Nicola responded: "Well, you know, as my saying goes, I like to do the most. So me and Katya will be coming back!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.