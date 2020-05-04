Katya Jones has taken to Instagram in celebration of Neil Jones's 38th birthday. The Strictly star shared two photo of fellow dancer Neil, one showing him posing alone on a bench, and the second capturing the former couple together. Katya and Neil were married in August 2013, and announced their separation just last year. In her caption, Katya wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS TOP LAD!!! May creative juices always flow, may the dreams progressively grow, may Liverpool stay top crew, may the forth be with you! Much love."

Katya Jones has shared a special birthday message for her ex, Neil

The pro dancers might have decided to call time on their marriage, but it’s clear they remain the very best of friends. Last month, Katya – who, like Neil, is self-isolating alone – shared a sweet snapshot showing her FaceTiming her ex and their dog, Crumbles. "Hello @miss_crumblejones. Look at her," she wrote across the image, adding several red heart emojis too. The picture showed their pet dog's full face, but Neil's unmistakable red hair could be spotted in the corner of the snap.

MORE: Strictly's Katya Jones reveals identity of her mystery lockdown companion

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing: All The Glitterball Winners

The former couple share custody of their beloved pet, whom they welcomed to their family back in 2016. Crumbles is also a bit of a social media star as she has her own Instagram account with more than 6,000 followers.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shares intimate bath photos during lockdown with Joe Sugg

Katya and Neil were together for 11 years

Neil and Katya, 30, were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

At the start of the year, Neil took to Twitter to address claims he was on the lookout for a new romance. Responding to a news article that claimed he had signed up to the popular dating app Hinge, he wrote: "AM I???? I find out something new every day."