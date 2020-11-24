Holly Willoughby has a brand new stylist for her This Morning work wardrobe #HWStyle has a new name behind it…

Holly Willoughby is no longer working with her long-time fashion stylist Angie Smith, and has now teamed up with Danielle Whiteman for her on-screen outfit options.

The star, who previously credited fashion expert Angie for helping her step out of her comfort zone with her clothes, stopped tagging her in her daily outfit photos some time ago.

Danielle is a former assistant of Angie's and has worked with Holly for a long time, too, so no doubt it was an easy transition.

Holly is working with a new stylist, Danielle Whiteman

Angie - who is based in Australia and had styled Holly from afar since 2019 – is expecting her first baby, making her happy announcement in October.

It's not known whether her absence as Holly's stylist is a maternity leave or a permanent change – HELLO! has reached out to ITV for comment.

Angie has also closed her @angiesmithstudio Instagram account and instead posts her professional photoshoot work on her @angiesmithstylist account. She continues to share fashion inspiration mainly on her personal page, where she has built a huge following.



Stylist Angie is expecting her first baby

Since working with Holly, Angie has scored collaborations with Fat Face and jewellery designer Kirstie Le Marque, with fans loving her chic but bohemian style.

Holly's recent style hits include her 16Arlington mini dress

We bet Holly and Angie are still firm friends! Danielle, who appears to have been working on This Morning since early October, has been dressing the presenter in everything from Ghost to & Other Stories, as well as renting dresses from sustainable platform Hurr.

And let's not forget Holly's recent evening looks, from her flirty feathered 16Arlington mini dress to her gorgeous Safiyaa gown for the Pride of Britain Awards.

Wearing Safiyaa at the Pride of Britain Awards

The star continues to work with her loyal glam squad – hairdresser Ciler Peksah and makeup artist Patsy O'Neill. We can't wait to see what other looks Holly's new team will put together...