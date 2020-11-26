﻿
Ben Shephard shares sadness over death of Tipping Point contestant

The GMB host paid tribute on Instagram

Sharnaz Shahid

Ben Shephard has paid tribute to a former Tipping Point contestant named Alan, who has sadly passed away.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Good Morning Britain host – who fronts the popular ITV quiz show – expressed his sadness in a heartfelt message, which read: "We were so very sad to hear about Alan's passing, he was such a gent and great fun on Tipping Point.

"I know the family were keen that his episode could be enjoyed by everyone as much as he enjoyed being a part of it! My deepest sympathies to Alan's wife and their family."

tipping-point-death

Ben Shephard with Tipping Point contestant Alan and his family

The episode, which Alan appeared in, was shown on ITV this week. Show bosses released this statement: "After the recording of today's programme, we spoke with Alan's family who shared the sad news of his passing. Everyone at Tipping Point would like to extend their sincerest sympathies #TippingPoint."

Viewers flocked to social media to pay their respects, with one writing: "Watching now. Such a lovely cheery guy too. Thoughts with his family." Another remarked: "I hope seeing him enjoying being a part of the show brings some comfort to all who knew him. RIP Alan."

ben-shephard-tipping-point

Ben hosts Tipping Point

This series of Tipping Point has wrapped, with the celebrity version also ending on Sunday. Tipping Point: Lucky Stars will feature the likes of Strictly Come Dancing winner Joe McFadden, Love Island star Olivia Jade Attwood and comedian Richard Herring.

The afternoon quiz show sees four players take on an extraordinary machine in the hope of winning it's £10,000 jackpot. Previous contestants in this latest series have included American actor Rob Delaney and sportsman Graeme Swann.

