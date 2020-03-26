Ben Shephard has opened up about his life in quarantine during UK's lockdown, which saw him celebrate his 16th wedding anniversary with his wife Annie at home. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2004, didn't allow the recent coronavirus pandemic to stop them from marking their milestone occasion as they enjoyed a "lovely" day at home with their sons, Sam and Jack. Speaking to his Good Morning Britain co-host Lorraine Kelly on Thursday, Ben said: "We had a celebration of some sorts. But what was lovely yesterday, we just sat around and had dinner with the boys.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard reveals how he celebrated wedding anniversary during coronavirus

"Lots of people - like you were saying - are suddenly eating together more than they were," he added. "It was just a lovely sort of day being at home, being in the garden and thinking, '25 years together is a long old time.'" Ben popped the question to Annie following a nine-year relationship - he previously made light of the proposal, writing on Instagram: "It had only taken me nine years to ask her (you can't rush these things!). I'm still not sure quite how I managed to persuade her to put up with me, but I'm very glad that I did, and she still hasn't worked out that there are far better options out there."

GALLERY: Inside Ben Shephard's family home with wife Annie

To mark their anniversary on Wednesday, Ben shared a throwback photo from what appeared to be from their wedding day. "Can't quite believe another year has gone past, suddenly this one feels all the more poignant because of what's happening," he wrote in the caption. "16 years married to @mrsannieshephard 25 years together and it's fair to say the current climate is seriously testing the strength of her feelings towards me."

MORE: Ronan Keating shares photo of wife Storm just hours away from giving birth

He added: "As for me I still can't quite believe my luck!! Anyway, whatever you're doing today stay safe. #weddinganniversary." Over on Twitter, the doting husband joked: "Me + Mrs S have made it to another year - 16 years married which seems all the more significant with what’s going on. Fair to say there are worse people to have to social distance with - not sure she agrees as she's been enforcing the 2m rule at home for years now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.