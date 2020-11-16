Ben Shephard shares rare snapshot of wife Annie – but she isn't happy! The couple share two sons together

Ben Shephard delighted fans with a rare snapshot of his wife, Annie on Sunday. The TV presenter took to Instagram as the couple headed out for a walk together – but he admitted his partner was less than impressed with his decision to take a selfie.

"'Will you stop taking flipping pictures!!' We found a bit of blue sky, got out for a walk, and blew out a few cobwebs. The perfect prep for Sunday at the Masters!! Who's watching??? Can anyone catch DJ? #masters," Ben captioned the image.

Ben and Annie have been married for 16 years. The couple tied the knot at Burgh Island Hotel on 25 March 2004, following a nine-year relationship. They are now the proud parents to two sons: Jack, 15, and 13-year-old Sam.

Speaking in October, Ben revealed how his teens had coped with the first lockdown, saying: "Having boys is like having dogs. You just need to run them every day. If they're stuck inside every day, the built-up energy is extraordinary.

Ben Shephard shared a snapshot from his walk with Annie

"As long as they feel like they've been able to exercise, then I'm very content with how that comes about."

Both Jack and Sam have embraced fitness since March, and earlier this month, Ben expressed his pride over his youngest boy.

Posting a smiling photo of himself mid-run with a blurry Sam in the background, Ben wrote: "A rare moment on our run when I was ahead of Sam!!

The couple are proud parents to two boys

"The smile says it all - having the chance to get out, soak up some winter sun, and chase my kid around the park keeps my spirits up. Him beating me home seems to keep him smiling too!! I should add this was Sam's 100th run since the first lockdown.

"We went 10.8k at 50mins. I’m so impressed and proud of how he's embraced his fitness, his desire to improve and mostly to try and beat me - which he's is doing relentlessly now."

