It's been a trying time for Kate Garraway since her husband Derek Draper was admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in March – but luckily for her, she has a great support system in place, including her GMB co-star Ben Shephard.

Ben often posts sweet tributes to Kate and Friday was no different as he admitted he is continually "surprised and delighted" by her positive attitude.

WATCH: Ben Shephard pokes fun at Kate Garraway's GMB outfit

Posting a photo on Instagram of Kate wearing a Christmas jumper and matching bottoms, Ben sweetly penned: "You know it’ll be a good morning when your co-host turns up in this outfit.

"@kategarraway continues to surprise and delight as only she can. Thank you for all your lovely messages I know that she appreciates every single one."

Kate Garraway put a smile on Ben's face in this outfit

Fans were touched by Ben's continuous support of his friend, with one even called them the "best TV husband and wife duo".

"Makes my day when I see you two on the screen! Best TV husband and wife duo ever! You both bring a huge smile to my face when I see you on the screen together," one fan gushed.

Another said: "Amazing lady, so strong and looks fabulous." A third wrote: "She’s the best! Incredible how she carries on with a wonderful smile and great laugh. The two of you are the best team on GMB."

Kate's husband Derek has been in hospital since March

Kate has had to deal with more than just her husband's ill health this month after she revealed her family car was stolen.

Speaking on GMB opposite Ben, the presenter described the people carrier as 'Vicky Volvo', a car that had been in her family for many years.

Kate and her children with her husband Derek

Ben added: "The car was full of love. I was devastated for you. The car was stolen, which we were all furious and frustrated and angry about."

But rather than dwell on the bad, the pair went on to share the many messages that Kate had received following the incident – with countless viewers even offering to loan their own cars to her.

She revealed it had been a difficult time for her husband Derek - who remains unwell in hospital – telling viewers: "It's kind of been a tough old week for Derek so I haven't got back to anybody and I haven't sorted it out yet but it's just so lovely. And some viewers are offering to lend me their cars."

