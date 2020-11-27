Katherine Jenkins shares incredibly rare family photo alongside her impressive Thanksgiving spread

Katherine Jenkins and her American husband Andrew Levitas shared a rare family photo on Thursday night as they celebrated Thanksgiving in their London home.

Wishing her followers a special day, Katherine wrote alongside a collage of pictures: "Happy Thanksgiving to all those who celebrate today and to our family & friends in the US. We are so very thankful to have you in our lives xx Ps definitely no turkey for me!"

The pictures showed the family-of-four around the dining room table which had been adorably decorated with red roses and leaves. A banner with the word "Thankful" could be seen hanging from a painting behind the family whilst a shiny and bright Christmas tree could be seen in a corner of the room.

Although Aaliyah and Xander's faces were hidden behind emoji apples, as the couple like to keep their children off social media, fans were equally delighted for the snap.

"Happy thanksgiving. Fab pictures," one wrote, whilst another added: "Happy Thanksgiving to you all @katherinejenkinsobe. Gorgeous pics and love the matching jumpers."

Another follower was quick to spot Xander's favourite cuddly toy lying next to him on the table. "Little Xander does love His cuddly white rabbit doesn't he! Happy Happy Thanksgiving to such a lovely family‼" they wrote.

Indeed, Katherine missed out on the turkey, as she is a vegan. Talking about her diet to The Telegraph earlier this year, the 40-year-old revealed that in order to stay healthy she buys organic veg, tries to "eat the colours of the rainbow," and performs bodyweight exercises in the garden.

The singer missed out on the turkey as she has been vegan for years

As for why she turned vegan, the star explained it was sparked by her close friend Polly Noble, a health coach who died from cervical cancer aged just 32.

"I became a vegetarian because of Polly," she told the publication. "She went on a raw diet and I did it with her for solidarity. And I never went back to eating meat. I've now become vegan. Just because I found that the mercury levels in the fish I was eating were quite high. And I became allergic to dairy. My nutritional intake is not about making me look good. It has always been more a focus on what's good for my body."