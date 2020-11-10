Katherine Jenkins shares rare picture of husband Andrew Levitas – fans react

Katherine Jenkins rarely posts pictures of her husband Andrew Levitas and their two children, Aaliyah and Xander, but on Monday night, the singer delighted fans with a rare snap of herself and her partner.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins' house looks fit for royalty – take a look inside

"A rare moment... Andrew telling me what to do! Talking camera angles on the set of my 'Christmas Spectacular' at the Royal Albert Hall - more info via the link in my bio," she wrote alongside the snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katherine Jenkins reveals exciting news during lockdown

The picture shows Katherine outside the Royal Albert Hall wearing an incredibly gorgeous red cape whilst listening attentively to husband Andrew, who is the producer for the star's Christmas musical.

Fans of the pair were delighted with the rare picture, with many commenting how excited they are to see the show.

Katherine and Andrew pictured in front of the Royal Albert Hall

"He is only in charge because you said so," joked a fan, whilst another one wrote: "We all know who the 'real' director is. Ordered and can't wait to see it x Hope able to get to the Cinema as well - would need to pinch myself that watching an entire feature film of you."

Of the Christmas spectacular, one added: "I can't wait to see it," whilst another one remarked: "How exciting. Lovely to have some festive cheer. Looking forward to seeing it Katherine x."

RELATED: Katherine Jenkins shares rare family picture of husband and children to mark special day

READ: Katherine Jenkins welcomes two new additions to her family!

The 40-year-old has recorded an extravagant Christmas concert titled "Katherine Jenkins Christmas Spectacular from the Royal Albert Hall" which will air worldwide in cinemas from December 3, once lockdown measures lift.

The Christmas Spectacular will hit cinemas on December 3

Speaking of the show, Katherine has revealed how she and Andrew came up with the idea.

"After the 16 concerts I gave from home during lockdown, I realised how music can bring people together so rather than leave audiences without, we took the challenge head-on and made a fully-fledged feature film using the spaces of the Royal Albert Hall and camera and story-telling techniques in ways never done before.

"My family, friends and I hope to bring comfort and Christmas cheer to other families and audiences around the world – whether they are together or apart.

Proud husband Andrew, who is the show's producer, added: "Stacked with world class talent, this unprecedented film breaks the mould completely and reinvents the Christmas musical.

"Audiences young and old should be prepared to see something they never thought possible."