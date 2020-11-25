Katherine Jenkins forced to defend festive décor Katherine Jenkins OBE has been hosting at-home concerts during lockdown

Since the coronavirus lockdown began, Katherine Jenkins has been holding virtual concerts for her fans, offering up a look into her gorgeous home she shares with her husband Andrew Levitas and their children Aaliyah and Xander.

GALLERY: See Katherine's stunning home in full

But the opera star was forced to defend her decision to put up her Christmas tree early, when she shared a picture of herself in a ballgown in-front of her festive display.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katherine Jenkins shares exciting news with her fans

One user exclaimed: "It’s Novemberrrrrr! Get that bloody tree down Katherine!!!!!!!" and to that Katherine confidently responded: "It’s 2020! Anything goes!"

Other followers were pleased to see her seasonal decorations commenting: "Love your Christmas tree" and "Beautiful tree Ma'am".

Katherine Jenkins caused a stir when she put her Christmas decorations up early

The singer's Instagram post was to promote her Facebook concert, as she has been hosting multiple performances from her London home. She was pictured looking flawless in a floor-length purple gown with sparkling empire line, which she paired with show-stopping earrings.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins talks homeschooling, the Queen and Dame Vera Lynn

READ: Katherine Jenkins opens up about children Aaliyah and Xander in rare interview

The Facebook Live show, which was her 19th lockdown performance, commenced with Katherine singing Christmas favourite, Hallelujah!

While speaking to her fans, Katherine admitted: "In our house, it's been Christmas for a while and we also celebrate Thanksgiving so we have the tree up for that."

The opera singer has a large piano in her stunning home

During her chat between songs, she also revealed that her own mother wouldn't be tuning in live to watch as she was choosing to watch Wales play rugby instead.

Katherine's family home appears to be the perfect setting for such performances, as it could be mistaken for a royal abode. Her London residence features opulent décor with high ceilings, polished flooring, antique accessories and even a grand piano.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.