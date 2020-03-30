Katherine Jenkins has said she has no regrets about stepping in to help an elderly lady who was being targeted in a street robbery in London – despite being robbed herself. The Neath-born singer was on her way to perform at a charity carol service in December when she witnessed an altercation between the woman and two teenage girls, in what witnesses described as an "extremely violent" incident. "If it happened again, I'd do it again," Katherine, 39, told Stella magazine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Home Sweet Home with Katherine Jenkins

"She [the lady] was clearly in distress, screaming for help. So many people just walked past. It was an instinct to rush over, and in doing so, I got attacked as well." She further revealed that she immediately tried to contact her husband, Andrew Levitas. "I thought, 'If he hears about this, not through me, what will he say?' The first thing he said was, 'You did the right thing, I'm proud of you,'" Katherine shared.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins shares never-before-seen wedding photo with husband Andrew Levitas

Katherine Jenkins and her husband Andrew Levitas

Just hours after the horrific incident, the mezzo-soprano took to the stage at the Straubenzee Memorial charity carol service at St Luke's Church in London. "I was shaken up initially," she revealed. "But my instinct is always to keep going, so I got out there. It was a charity. I didn't want to let them down." Katherine also confirmed that she has forgiven the two girls, telling the magazine: "It's part of my faith to give people a chance and show forgiveness."

MORE: Katherine Jenkins opens up about children Aaliyah and Xander in rare interview

At the time of the incident, Katherine's agent released a statement confirming her involvement. It read: "Katherine was in London to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee memorial charity carol concert at St Luke's Church. On her way to rehearsal she witnessed an older lady being mugged and intervened to help. As a result of her stepping in, Katherine was then mugged herself."