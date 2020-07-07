Katherine Jenkins is known for her beautiful voice, but now the Soprano is venturing out into the world of gaming!

The 40-year-old announced on social media on Tuesday that she had teamed up with music trivia app Gotickety to create an official game, and there are even exclusive prizes up for grabs.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins talks homeschooling, the Queen and her new duet with Dame Vera Lynn

The singer told her fans in an Instagram video: "Katherine Jenkins here, hope you're keeping well. We were thinking about some of you still facing a bit of boredom, and to celebrate the launch of Cinema Paradiso, I've joined up with Gotickety to create my very own game. How exciting! I'm giving my UK fans the chance to win some amazing prizes. All you have to do to play the game for free is download the Gotickety app. Hope you enjoy it! Let me know how it works out, how you do, and I'm sending you all my love."

MORE: Katherine Jenkins shares rare family picture of husband and children to mark special day

The star made the announcement on Instagram

MORE: Katherine Jenkins shares an incredibly rare photo of son Xander

It's been an exciting couple of weeks for Katherine, who not only has a new album on the way, but also celebrated her 40th birthday on 29 June – what a milestone!

The star told her followers: "A massive thank you for all the wishes, cards, flowers, champagne and thoughtful gifts I received for my birthday. Like anyone who is celebrating a special day in lockdown it's not what you imagined you'd be doing but honestly, I had an absolutely epic day and I truly felt the love from across the globe thanks to you!"

She then described the beautiful picture she had decided to share on Instagram: "Here's a pic from the morning…I always tell Andrew how much I value a nice sentimental card so he got me one on steroids this year! And there's little Xander presenting me with the first of 3 vegan birthday cakes. You're all amazing and I truly have the best fans in the world."

The picture showed Katherine and her husband Andrew sat on the floor, with son Xander in front, presenting her with a Wales-themed cake featuring a red dragon and a "Happy 40th" banner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.