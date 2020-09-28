Katherine Jenkins welcomes two new additions to her family! The singer is a proud mother-of-two

Katherine Jenkins had an exciting announcement to share on Monday. The mum-of-two took to Instagram to reveal that the family have welcomed two new members – tiny little rabbits named Duchess and Potter.

MORE: Katherine Jenkins' house looks fit for royalty – take a look inside

The sweet snapshot shows the bunnies – one black and one white – cuddled up together on a starry grey blanket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katherine Jenkins celebrates exciting news with fans

Katherine, 40, told her fans: "Introducing two little additions to our family… Meet Duchess & Potter. Aaliyah turns 5 tomorrow and she wanted one for her birthday but of course when we saw these two cuties who are sisters we couldn't split them up!

MORE: Katherine Jenkins breaks her silence on violent street mugging incident

Katherine's new family members, Duchess and Potter

"The children named their own and Xander's first choice for his doe was 'Norman'! Thankfully he settled on Potter, named after Harry!"

MORE: Katherine Jenkins shares never-before-seen wedding photo

Katherine shares her two children – Aaliyah, four, and two-year-old Xander – with her American artist husband Andrew Levitas. The couple were married at Hampton Court Palace in September 2014 and welcomed their daughter the following year. Xander was born in April 2018.

Katherine and Andrew keep their children out of the spotlight

Katherine and Andrew, 43, are incredibly private when it comes to their children and never show their faces on social media. But despite covering their faces, fans have had small glimpses of Xander's cute blond curly hair and Aaliyah's brunette locks.

MORE: David Tennant's wife shares incredibly rare photo of all five children

Katherine welcomed daughter Aaliyah in 2015

In an interview last year, Katherine gave a rare insight into her home life, admitting that she won’t speak to Aaliyah and Xander in the run-up to a big performance in order to rest her vocal chords. Appearing on This Morning, she explained: "They think it's a game. When I get up in the morning, my daughter says, 'Mummy, are you talking today?' It's a massive game of charades."

And in 2019, she spoke about her experience of motherhood to HELLO!, ahead of Xander's arrival. "Everybody says, 'Your life will never be the same,' but I didn't expect to feel so chilled and relaxed about life," she admitted. "My husband and I love being parents and Aaliyah makes us so happy. She's fun, kind and affectionate – and a mummy's girl."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.