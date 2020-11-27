I'm a Celebrity's Shane Richie's love life revealed

Shane Richie's undeniable wit and charm have made him a firm favourite on this year's I'm a Celebrity, but did you know that the former EastEnders star has had a rather rocky love life?

Here's everything you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Who are the stars heading to Wales for I’m A Celebrity?

Is Shane Richie currently married?

Shane Richie is married to actress Christie Goddard. Christie has appeared in The Last Dance, Hustle and American Daylight.

The pair married in 2007 and have three children together, Mackenzie Blue, Lolita Bell and Romani-Skye Angel Shelley.

MORE: Tess Daly continues to pine for Vernon Kay with sweet throwback photo

Speaking to the Evening Standard two years after they tied the knot, the star revealed that they met at the panto.

"I first met him when he was in Jack and the Beanstalk in Wimbledon. I was in Cinderella in Croydon. A friend took me to meet him and there he was all in green tights and a little green suit," the doting mum explained.

Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan

The couple married in Orlando, Florida in 1990 and were together until their split nine years later. However, it seems the marriage wasn't all smooth sailing.

The husband and wife decided to call quits on their marriage after it transpired that Shane had been having an affair behind her back.

The actor has been candid about the breakdown of their marriage in recent years, telling the Daily Mail in 2017: "By 1996 my ego had taken over. I was getting a police escort to nightclubs. I'd be thinking, I'm 30, I've got bad skin but all these girls are screaming for me outside."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie's son slams show: 'It's not fair'

He added: "I was lying to myself about the drinking and the women, thinking I was pulling the wool over the public's eyes. I'd be on TV advocating monogamy while I was having an affair."

Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan's children

While Shane and Coleen were married, the pair welcomed two sons, Shane Jnr, now 31, and Jake, now 28. It seems that after 20-plus years since divorcing, the exes have managed to remain on good terms.

Coleen even showed her support for her ex-husband on Instagram recently when Shane entered the Welsh castle for I'm a Celebrity.

"Loving @imacelebrity so much already… especially with @beverleycallard @vicderbyshire and of course @theshanerichie who's bloody hilarious already!" she wrote.

How did Coleen Nolan find out about Shane Richie's affair?

In 2016, Coleen opened up during a Loose Women episode about how she found out that her then-husband was cheating on her.

The famous mum explained that the mother of the woman Shane was cheating with her on contacted her to reveal that he was holidaying with her daughter when Coleen believed he was on a work trip.

Coleen explained: "After two years of finding things out and getting back together, the thing that got me was when the girl he was seeing’s mum phoned and said, 'Do you know where Shane is?'"

After Coleen replied saying that he was on a work trip, the woman told her: "No, he’s on holiday with my daughter."

Coleen added: "I was so calm. It was that instant moment when I thought that’s it. My heart shut down."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.