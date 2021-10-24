Tess Daly shares her love for husband Vernon Kay with sweet throwback photo Vernon and Tess married in 2003

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been married for over a decade, and when he appeared on I'm a Celebrity last year, the Strictly Come Dancing host made no secret of how much she is missed him.

During his time away, she appeared to feel a little nostalgic as she shared a sweet throwback photo of the couple.

Paying a nod to the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Tess posted a black and white image of herself and Vernon from when they attended the event back in 2003.

In the photo, Tess lovingly gazes at her husband with a huge smile on her face as he plays up to the camera. There's even a photobomb from Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "Throwing it back to 2003 at the GQ Awards with @vernonkay and @jamiroquaihq @davebenett #TBT #GoodTimes."

Tess was missing her husband while he was on I'm a Celebrity

Fans were quick to comment, with one amazed by their ageless appearance, writing: "Neither of you have aged!" Another said: "Aw lovely pic. Great couple." A third added: "You two are a beautiful couple."

During his time away, Tess confessed she cried after watching Vernon break down in tears on the show. The dad-of-two was overcome with emotion after his co-star Beverley Callard won him a spa day treat following a trial at Gwrych Castle.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Completely surprised, Vernon said: "Bev, thank you." To which, Beverley remarked: "You're crying." However, Vernon joked: "I'm not crying" as he wiped away tears from his eyes.

Watching the heartfelt moment unfold, Tess wrote: "This made me well up [crying emoji] so sweet of @beverleycallard."

Tess and Vernon married in 2003 and later renewed their vows in France five years ago. Vernon recently told his fellow Castle-dwellers about how he secretly masterminded their vow renewal ceremony.

