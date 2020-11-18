Tess Daly shares unseen photo with Vernon Kay – and they look so in love The Strictly Come Dancing star is missing her husband

Tess Daly confessed that she is struggling without her husband Vernon Kay, who is currently in Wales filming I'm a Celebrity.

In fact, the Strictly Come Dancing host is missing her husband so much, she spent Wednesday looking through old photos of the pair together.

Sharing a sweet image of the couple from almost 20 years ago looking so in love, Tess wrote: "So proud of Vernon in his first trial last night on @imacelebrity, he aced it!! No idea how he managed to clear his plate though!

"Missed him today and looking through old photos found this from a trip to Ibiza probably about 17 years ago...He’s still got the same hair! GOOD LUCK TONIGHT."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with one writing: "Beautiful couple." Another said: "Aww bless you. You both look exactly the same!"

Tess admitted she's missing her husband

Tess has been glued to her TV screen since I'm a Celebrity kicked off on Sunday night, and following his shower scene on Monday's show, she couldn't help but react when Vernon stripped off.

Vernon, 46, was joined by Jordan North, with one pumping the water while the other washed. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Tess shared a screenshot of the pair, writing, "Shower scene…," along with a crying laughing emoji.

She then took to her account to share a hilarious clip of the duo in the shower room together, admitting: "I see a bromance starting!"

Tess found her husband's shower scene amusing

Tess, 51, has thrown her full support behind Vernon ever since he signed up for the three-week reality show, which has been relocated to Wales from Australia this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the show's launch, she shared an incredibly rare family photo as she wished her husband of 17-years luck in the 2020 series. The beautiful black and white image showed Tess and Vernon with their two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and 11-year-old Amber.

Tess shared this sweet photo before Vernon's debut

She wrote: "GOOD LUCK VERNON! After not being able to see him for what feels like AGES me & the girls can't wait to watch Vern on tonight's first @imacelebrity and see how he fares in the Castle!

"We love you SO much and we miss you TONS! Go #teamVernon #imaceleb. All our love Tess Phoebe & Amber XXX."

