I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie's son slams show: 'It's not fair' Have you been watching the ITV reality show?

I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie's son, Shane Nolan, has revealed his thoughts about the show suggesting that there is tension between his dad and AJ Pritchard.

MORE: I'm A Celebrity's Shane Richie shares brief homelessness struggle

After Thursday's show suggested that AJ and Shane weren't particularly getting along after a dispute over the washing up, which then led to the pair being voted to do the Bushtucker Trial together, Shane said that the editing was "not fair".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly shares emotional clip of Vernon Kay on I'm A Celebrity

He wrote: "I know it’s a tv show but ur playing with peoples lives man. If their really is tension then I’m all for it. Or are you editing to cause tension? That’s what I can’t agree with. I know it’s telly but theirs vile comments being thrown around and it’s not fair." (sic)

Shane also hosts an Instagram Live discusing the show

His followers were quick to offer their support, with one writing: "Sorry to hear this mate, it makes me so angry! They are making a TV show. People need to switch on and realise they a being fed simulated material that is being used to create drama. However, the danger of reality TV is that they are playing with peoples lives. Big love pal."

MORE: Why did I'm a Celebrity star Shane Richie and Coleen Nolan split?

MORE: Who is I'm A Celebrity's Jessica Plummer? Here's all you need to know

MORE: Which star is being paid the most on I'm a Celebrity?

Another person added: "Shane has been great in the camp, funny, kept spirits up during trials & gone for it, been a genuine guy, Shane's doing what he does joke around have a laugh, don't take it serious AJ come on lad shake that mood off, he didn't do anything."

Viewers have been loving the series so far, which took a break from tradition due to COVID-19 and is based in a Welsh castle instead of the Australian jungle.

The show hinted that there was tension between Shane and AJ

Ant and Dec opened up about the new camp conditions on The Daily Drop, and admitted that the campmates are struggling with how cold it is.

Ant said: "We’ve spoken to them down at trials and we said, ‘Is it cold in there?’ and they said it’s that cold that you never, ever get warm. Even at night, it’s in your bones. You know when you’ve been out all day walking and you’re cold and it’s in your bones, it’s like that – day in, day out."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.