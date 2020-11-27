Phillip Schofield makes cheeky jibe at Piers Morgan - and he had the best reaction The This Morning star took to social media

Phillip Schofield didn't hold back on Friday, when he shared a cheeky video of himself attempting to flush Piers Morgan's biography down his sink.

The This Morning star revealed to his Instagram followers that he'd had a high-spec new sink installed in his kitchen that's capable of disposing of "anything".

The famous dad wrote: "New @insinkerator_uk installed, amazing! Apparently it will dispose of anything."

Phillip shared the video on Instagram

Phillip then jokingly pretended to put Piers' Wake Up book into the sink, sharing a second clip in which a crumpled up bit of the book's cover could be seen in the sink's hole.

"Yup, a bit chewy but that works @piersmorgan," added Phillip.

Clearly finding Phillip's videos hilarious, Piers regrammed the clips on his own Instagram account, before adding: "You can't bury my surging sales @schofe."

Both Piers and Phillip are known for their witty senses of humour, but this week, GMB star Piers gave a rare glimpse of his softer side when he shared a photo of his daughter.

Piers dedicated a sweet message to his daughter

On Monday, the proud dad took to Instagram to celebrate his little girl Elise's ninth birthday, sharing a montage showing father and daughter together, and writing: "They grow up so fast... Happy 9th Birthday, Elise..."

Piers, 55, also made sure to mark Elise's special day live on air.

Turning to the GMB cameras that day, he said: "I just want to say a very happy ninth birthday to my little girl, Elise. Nine years old today. She had a massive socially distanced party yesterday - for one person.

"We had a nice time, but she couldn't have a party obviously. She was not happy about that, but she will be going to school. Elise, I know you're watching. Happy birthday, and we will celebrate later, and I hope you have a lovely day."

