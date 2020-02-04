Piers Morgan has addressed his alleged "feud" with This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield. During Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Piers was prompted to talk about his relationship with Phillip after a magazine recently reported there were "tensions" following This Morning's win at the National Television Awards last week. However, Piers was quick to point out there he has "no problem" with Phil.

"Apparently you're at war with one of the daytime stars. Don't forget we're all one big happy family! Poor Pip," co-host Susanna Reid exclaimed, to which, Piers retorted: "By the way, everyone's making explosive digs at Phillip Schofield. It seems to be open-season on old Schoers. Just for the record, I have no problem with Phillip Schofield." He added: "It sounds like an expression of admiration for work colleagues who work in the same building. No one – no one – I can tell you, admires them more for winning ten NTAs than me. Nobody."

This Morning were winners at the NTAs

This Morning took home the gong for best live magazine show at this year's NTAs, beating the likes of Loose Women and Good Morning Britain once again. Ant and Dec also enjoyed a successful night, prompting Piers to say: "Did our agent win it for us again? Oh is it the same agent as Ant and Dec? Did they win it for us again?"

The comments come weeks after Ruth Langsford allegedly made a formal complaint about Phillip's conduct behind the scenes on This Morning - although neither party has ever addressed this. At the time, a spokesperson for ITV said: "‘It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip. Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise."

