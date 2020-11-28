Andrea McLean coos over new family member The Loose Women star looks like she's in love

Loose Women star Andrea McLean shares her stunning Surrey home with her husband Nick Feeney, her two children Finlay and Amy and their adorable dog Teddy – and now she's added a puppy to the mix!

WATCH: Andrea McLean reveals her adorable new puppy

Andrea took to her Instagram Stories to show off her new family addition to her 280k followers. As she sat relaxed in an oversized beige cardigan, Andrea had a tiny white puppy on her lap.

She talked to the camera: "I've just got home and look who we've got… we've got a new little foster doggie… isn't she sweet."

Andrea McLean may even keep her foster dog

The camera then zoomed into the dog's signature 'puppy dog eyes' as Andrea gently stroked her head. The Loose Women star tagged Battersea Dogs Home in the candid clip, showing she is enrolled in a fostering programme there.

Andrea then revealed: "The last time we fostered a doggie… it was Teddy and we kept him. So who knows what is going to happen." So her little fluffy pup could become a permanent part of the family.

Her dog Teddy is never far away from her

Her other dog Teddy appears quite often on the presenter's Instagram feed, so we are sure the furry duo will now become a regular feature – and we can't wait.

On the ball fans would have spotted that Andrea has joined the swathes of celebrities putting up their decorations early this year and that behind Andrea stood a pristine Christmas tree with picture-perfect pastel decorations.

