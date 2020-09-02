It's a new start for Andrea McLean. The Loose Women star took to Instagram on Tuesday with a heartfelt post to mark the start of September, and to reflect on how far she has come in the last 12 months.

Andrea shared a photo of herself, which she personalised with a Happy New Year banner. She wrote: "Yes, you read that correctly, and no, I haven't gone mad! I have always seen September as my time for a fresh start. I don't know if it goes back to school times; that whole thing of going up a year, getting a fresh new uniform and pencil case, and shiny shoes to break in. The nerves of meeting new teachers and classmates. The excitement for what adventures lay ahead.

Andrea McLean shared a candid post with her fans

"September to me marks a change of season, a leaving behind of everything that hasn't worked so far this year, for thinking hard about what changes I can make to end the year on a high. With four months to go, there's still time!"

The 50-year-old then paused to contemplate the past 12 months. "This September is extra special for me," she admitted. "It is a full year since I fell down hard and somehow found the strength to get back up again, dust myself down and keep putting one foot in front of the other until I was back to where I felt good.

The Loose Women star with her two children, Finlay and Amy

"I kept walking forward until I felt more than good, I felt strong... Twelve months on I'm not walking into this New Year, I am SPRINTING! I am filled with love and gratitude for every lesson I learned and everything I have in my life."

Andrea concluded: "I now say 'no' to people and things that don't serve me, without feeling fear or guilt. I look my mistakes in the eye and see them as teachings. Happy New Year to you, may you find strength, happiness and good fortune in everything you do."

