Andrea McLean 'terrified' after taking huge step with husband Nick The Loose Women star collaborated with her husband

Andrea McLean has been married to husband Nick Feeney since 2017 – and while they've reached many milestones together, their most recent left Andrea "terrified".

The Loose Women panellist revealed on Friday evening that the couple had taken part in their very first joint podcast, where they were interviewed by friend Kate Thornton for her White Wine Question Time series.

Andrea admitted that her main concern with the chat was the fact that Kate "knows too much" about her relationship with Nick – and it didn't sit well with her.

Posting two adorable photos of herself and her husband, Andrea wrote: "Oh my goodness... @lordfeeney has been released into the wild! This is our first joint podcast, and I have to say there is something terrifying about being interviewed by a friend with your husband!

"@thekatethornton knows too much!! (We’d met up the morning after the night before, so I’d given her the full gory details of our first date)."

Andrea and Nick appeared on their first joint podcast

Despite the awkwardness, the 50-year-old admitted it was one of the best experiences she'd had with her husband.

She added: "It’s funny, unexpectedly emotional, tearful and very sweary - exactly how a good conversation should be. Thanks for having us @whitewineqt."

Andrea and Nick married in 2017

Kate was also clearly happy with the end result, responding to Andrea's post, she wrote: "Love you both and thank you so much for coming on and making me laugh and cry and sharing so many moments. I hope you’re happy with the end result! My swear jar runneth over."

Listeners were also impressed, with one commenting: "So enjoyed this podcast. Laughed and smiled at the things that you love bit. Just say it Andrea!!" Another added: "Just listened to this, I loved it. I cried (not unusual for me) and laughed, what a lovely ‘normal’ couple you are."

Andrea and Nick met on a blind date in 2015, which was set up by a Loose Women make-up artist. They announced their engagement in August 2017 and the pair married three months later in November 2017, surrounded by many of her co-stars.

