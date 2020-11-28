Strictly's Motsi Mabuse arrives back in London with husband and daughter The Strictly star has been absent from the judging panel

Motsi Mabuse has arrived back in London with her husband Evgenij Voznyuk and their two-year-old daughter.

In photos obtained by The Mirror, the famous mum could be seen wrapped up in a chic teddy bear coat, beanie hat and a pair of Uggs, while her husband donned a long navy coat, bright yellow beanie hat and a pair of stylish black boots.

Their young daughter could be seen running ahead of her parents in a yellow puffer jacket, pink trousers and a snuggly white bobbled beanie.

Motsi and her husband

On Monday, Motsi delighted her followers after posting a romantic snap with Evgenij.

"Home office, I am actually working lol!! #mondaymotivation. What I love most about my home is who I share it with!! #loveandlight," she gushed in the caption alongside a selfie of the couple, who were seen sharing a sweet embrace.

Fans rushed to write lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Love is in the air." Another remarked: "Beautiful! [heart emoji]." A third person said: "True love."

The 39-year-old star married her former dance partner Evgenij back in 2017, and they run a dance school together in Germany, where the mum-of-one has been based for over 20 years.

Motsi has been absent from the judging panel for two weeks

In June, Motsi and Evgenij celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with the judge sharing some rare wedding snaps with her fans. "There is no remedy for love but to love more. Happy anniversary Mr @evgenijvoznyuk!!!! Through thick and thin, you and me!!! #anniversary," she said at the time.

The TV star was forced to miss out on Strictly for two weeks. She had to quarantine at home following an urgent trip to Germany, and was subsequently replaced by professional Anton du Beke.

