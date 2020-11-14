Motsi Mabuse reveals real reason behind her 'urgent' return to Germany The Strictly Come Dancing star must self-isolate for two weeks

Motsi Mabuse has revealed the heartbreaking reason behind her recent "urgent" return to Germany, which has resulted in her having to self-isolate for two weeks now that she is back in the UK.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge shared a post on Friday where she explained that her dance school was broken into after being "targeted" by thieves.

Alongside a snap of a broken glass door, she wrote: "Unfortunately we have no good news. Someone tried to break into our school @motsimabuse_taunustanzschule.

"We are working with the police to solve this crime. We know we have been targeted on purpose and we will improve security in our school that this will not happen again."

Fans were quick to send messages of support, with one writing: "Sending you a lot of good energy! All the best to you and your co-workers." Another added: "Gosh I’m really sorry to read this and to the people/person who did this shame on you."

Motsi shared this photo of her dance studio door

Motsi - who is understood to have flown back to the UK on Thursday – previously revealed that she will not be stepping into the Strictly studio for at least 14 days due to government guidelines.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Motsi wrote: "Hi guys, earlier this week I needed to travel to Germany for an urgent reason. I will of course be following the UK Government guidelines and self-isolating for 14 days.

"I'll be watching from home and by the power of technology, should be in your living rooms. Watch out though, I'll be doing my own hair and makeup!"

Motsi will miss the next two Strictly shows

Motsi's announcement follows the shocking news that Katya Jones and her dance partner Nicola Adams have both been dropped from Strictly after professional dancer Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Katya is asymptomatic and the pair are now self-isolating separately following the latest government guidelines. As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.

