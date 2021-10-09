Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse reveals concerns parenting young daughter

Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse is a doting mum to her three-year-old daughter who she shares with husband Evgenij Voznyuk. But the TV judge has previously admitted she's perhaps a little too soft when it comes to parenting their child.

During an appearance on It Takes Two back in 2019 alongside head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi spoke to host Rylan Clark-Neal about the final four couples on the BBC One dance show, following the elimination of Alex Scott and Neil Jones in the 2019 series.

WATCH: Strictly's Motsi Mabuse shares adorable video of daughter and husband

And during their conversation, Motsi admitted that she gets far too emotionally invested in the dancers and doesn't like seeing anyone going home.

The star explained that she realises this needs to change, especially when it comes to having to discipline her young daughter in the future. "Shirley keeps telling me, 'What are you going to do with your daughter?'" Motsi said.

Motsi, who joined Strictly in 2019, is known for going to see the couples that are sent home after the show to check that they are okay. "We are getting really close to the final and I don't like telling people that they aren't very good. I need to grow up, I know," she told Rylan. "She gets really upset," Shirley added.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, just before the 2020 series launched, Motsi said of parenting: "I love this stage of motherhood. It's such a beautiful time because she's learning to speak, she's very expressive, she's a strong girl and very cheeky. There's new things happening every day. I want to spend every breathing second with her."

Oti Mabuse's older sister has previously opened up about her family life during an appearance on Lorraine, where she spoke about her decision to commute from Germany each week during the first series of Strictly.

"I decided I have to travel because I have a little baby and I really don't want to stress her, so it's better to stress me," she said. "The thing is, people always feel like when the man has the baby, the guy is babysitting, but it's not – he's also the dad!"

