Peter Andre over the moon with daughter Princess's new achievement! The singer shared a sweet clip on Instagram

Peter Andre is one "proud papa"! The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram this week to celebrate daughter Princess’ latest achievement. Pete is currently soaking up the sun in Cyprus with his family, and they have been making the most of their time together by heading out on horseback.

The star shared a clip showing 13-year-old Princess competently riding her horse, looking very professional as she trots around an outdoor arena at George's Ranch - one of the island's premier equestrian centres.

WATCH: Peter Andre showcases Princess's latest achievement

Alongside the video, Pete wrote: "Awesome. Proud papa. Admittedly I didn't teach her!" "Nice relaxed seat. She has a lovely riding position. She's a natural," one fan told the singer, while another remarked: "What a gift!"

Princess is clearly a natural when it comes to horse riding

Princess is the second of Pete's four children, and they share a very close bond. Just recently, he revealed he had to have a tough conversation with the teen about internet trolls following her decision to open her own Instagram account.

Pete and Princess have a very close bond

"I've encouraged Bista [Princess] to turn off her comments on Instagram, which I'm so happy she's done," he told New magazine. "Let's stop trolls in their tracks."

The Australian star then spoke of his own experiences at the hands of 'keyboard warriors', revealing: "I've had my fair share of horrible times when trolls said the most vicious things, which really affected me mentally.

The star shares Princess and Junior with ex-wife Katie Price

"Admittedly at the time I didn't know about the wonderful block button. Over time I realised that if I saw anything remotely negative, I'd block it straight away before reading the whole sentence."

Pete has previously admitted he was nervous about his children joining social media. Speaking on his reality show, Life with the Andres, he explained: "With regards to music and stuff they say they really want to do it but when I say, 'Okay let's go and record' they get shy. And I say to them, 'No pressure, when you're ready, do it'.

Pete pictured with his wife Emily MacDonagh

"Unfortunately, and this is where I get scared with social media is because they're constantly, 'Well what's this person going to say?' or 'What's that person going to say?'

"This is where my concern was with Bista having a public Instagram account, which I didn't want her to have."

