It's not easy being a teenager these days, particularly one with famous parents - something Peter Andre knows only too well. The father-of-four has revealed he encouraged daughter Princess to take control of her Instagram in order to prevent trolling.

Peter, 47, told New magazine: "I've encouraged Bista [Princess] to turn off her comments on Instagram, which I'm so happy she's done. Let's stop trolls in their tracks."

Peter Andre's daughter makes rare comment about parents' split

The Australian star also spoke of his own experiences at the hands of 'keyboard warriors', revealing: "I've had my fair share of horrible times when trolls said the most vicious things, which really affected me mentally.

"Admittedly at the time I didn't know about the wonderful block button. Over time I realised that if I saw anything remotely negative, I'd block it straight away before reading the whole sentence."

Princess's parents, Peter and Katie Price, allowed their daughter to open her own Instagram account on her 13th birthday back in June.

At the time, her proud dad shared a sweet birthday tribute on his own account, writing: "To my beautiful, kind, considerate, moody, helpful, tantrum-throwing, loving, selfless, moody (did I mention that?) teenage daughter. Happy 13th birthday. Love you so very much.

"You're an amazing daughter, the best. A great sister and all-round good girl... BUT, God help me."

Peter previously admitted he was nervous about his children joining social media.

Speaking on his reality show, Life with the Andres, he explained: "With regards to music and stuff they say they really want to do it but when I say, 'Okay let's go and record' they get shy. And I say to them, 'No pressure, when you're ready, do it'.

"Unfortunately, and this is where I get scared with social media is because they're constantly, 'Well what's this person going to say?' or 'What's that person going to say?'

"This is where my concern was with Bista having a public Instagram account, which I didn't want her to have."

