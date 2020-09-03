Peter Andre and Princess look so alike in new photo The star shared the photo on Instagram

Peter Andre enjoyed some bonding time with his teenage daughter Princess on Thursday, posting photos of their fun lunch date on Instagram.

Fans loved seeing the Mysterious Girl singer and Princess spending time together, and were quick to point out how similar the pair looked in the photos shared by the doting dad.

"[She] looks so much like you in this pic," wrote one.

WATCH: Peter Andre gives a tour of his beautiful Cyprus home's garden

"She's like a mini you!" added another, with a third writing: "Your double Andre."

Peter and Princess look so alike!

Moments before sharing the picture of his daughter, Peter uploaded some snaps of himself and his wife Emily MacDonagh smiling from ear to ear in the sunshine.

The singer and his family are currently in Cyprus, with the father-of-four giving his Instagram followers a tour of his beautiful holiday property earlier in the week.

Peter and Princess snapped so many selfies!

In his clip, the 47-year-old showed off his home's incredible tennis court, sprawling green grounds and his enormous swimming pool, which fans were especially fond of.

"Amazing swimming pool!" gushed one, with another adding: "It's stunning Pete, I love the pool area."

"I bought this land nearly 20 years ago and me and my father built this. Dad planted all these trees years ago and now wow. So grateful to have this. Great to be back home in our Cyprus," Peter wrote alongside the video of his home.

Peter has previously said he feels "blessed" to be able to divide his time between there and his family home in the UK, and it's easy to see why!

