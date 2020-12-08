Reese Witherspoon's latest family member melts hearts in new photo inside star's home The Legally Blonde actress also made note of the little one's chewing-related hobbies

Reese Witherspoon's newest family member has been melting hearts, while wreaking havoc inside the star's Los Angeles home.

The Legally Blonde actress shared a shot of Minnie Pearl, her furriest family member, to Instagram and gave fans some intel into the new little one's proclivities.

"Monthly Minnie Pearl update: Minnie loves watching The Crown, chewing the hallway rug, and is starting to find her bark... FYI it’s little and cute just like her," Reese captioned the adorable image.

Minnie joined the family last month and fans have been treated to glimpses of the tiny pup on the actress's social media. Reese and family have a number of four-legged friends, and Minnie is sure to be one very lucky, good girl.

Her arrival followed shortly after the death of Reese's much-loved pet dog, Pepper, who passed away in October. Reese shared a heartfelt tribute to Pepper on Instagram at the time, writing: "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member.

That face! Reese Witherspoon treated fans to this heart melting shot of Minnie Pearl

"Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."

Reese is living at her sprawling LA home with husband Jim Toth and her three children, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. She has been enjoying the family quality time during the coronavirus pandemic since she has all of her children with her at home.

Reese with daughter Ava Phillippe and Minnie are all smiles while decked in her Draper James collection

The family also has a beach house in Malibu, which was purchased last summer. The gated two-acre property comprises of a farmhouse as well as a French cottage, complete with a barn and a guest house. There are also horse stables, a riding area and a screening room.

Adding to Reese's property portfolio are multiple houses in Nashville, Tennessee, where she grew up.

