Reese Witherspoon shared a gorgeous snap of herself alongside her lookalike daughter Ava, sons Deacon and Tennessee, and husband Jim Toth to mark a very special occasion and share an important message.

The 44-year-old Legally Blonde actress took the time out from her Thanksgiving holiday weekend to give a special thank you to medical workers and frontline employees who have been diligently working throughout the pandemic to care for others.

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today," Reese shared to her Instagram, noting the significance of their work through the US holiday.

She then added: "And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE."

The mother-of-three had kept busy prepping up a storm ahead of her family's big holiday feast.

The brunt of her holiday preparations were underway as early as Wednesday, when Reese took to Instagram to share that she was busy baking for her family.

Reese Witherspoon with her family on Thanksgiving

Sharing some snaps from her prep work, a smiling Reese posed in front of her oven sporting a red shirt & a matching oven glove writing: "Let the baking begin!"

Her family was in for quite a feast! Behind the Oscar-winning actress was a tray of already baked chocolate chip cookies resting on a tray.

The Legally Blonde actress is a doting mum to three children

Reese shares her daughter Ava, 21, and Deacon Phillippe, 17, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Reese and Ryan first met in 1997 and separated in 2008 after nine years of marriage.

The actress went on to marry her current husband Jim Toth whom shares her seven-year-old son Tennessee with.

The Thanksgiving weekend was no doubt a wonderful time for Reese, who was able to spend quality time with her family.

Reese with lookalike daughter Ava

The actress is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews.

The star previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

Reese's three children at home in LA

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!'

"As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood. It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

