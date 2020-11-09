Reese Witherspoon melts hearts after introducing family's new puppy The Big Little Lies actress is a doting mum to three children, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon often shares sweet photos of her home life on social media, and fans were delighted after the Big Little Lies star introduced them to her latest family member on Monday.

The mother-of-three shared a cute snapshot of her new puppy, Minnie Pearl, and wrote in the caption: "Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one."

Fans were quick to comment on the news of Reese's new fur baby, with one writing: "Aww so cute, love the name," while another wrote: "She is just too adorable." A third added: "Oh my goodness, the absolute cutest."

The Legally Blonde actress lives in Los Angeles with her husband Jim Toth and her three children, Ava, Deacon and Tennessee.

Minnie Pearl's arrival follows shortly after the death of her much-loved pet dog, Pepper, who passed away in October.

Reese Witherspoon introduced fans to her new dog Minnie Pearl

Last month, Reese shared a heartfelt tribute to Pepper on Instagram, writing: "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member.

"I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family.

"Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."

Reese has been enjoying spending quality time with her family during the coronavirus pandemic and having all her children at home.

Reese with one of her other dogs, Lou

The Hollywood star is extremely close to her family and often talks with pride about her children in interviews.

The actress previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

The Big Little Lies star with her family

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood.

"It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

