Reese Witherspoon heartbroken as she announces sad family death The actress made the announcement on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon had some upsetting news to share with fans this week. The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram to announce the sad death of her beloved family dog, Pepper.

Sharing a photo of her much-loved pet – a sweet French bulldog - Reese wrote: "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family.

"Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper."

Reese's famous friends were quick to reach out to the star. "I am so sorry. What a love. She is lucky to have had you all. Dear creature. Rest. In love," wrote Selma Blair, while Helena Christensen added: "So so sorry for your loss, dogs are angels on earth, truly."

Reese has announced the death of her beloved dog, Pepper

Julianne Moore shared a broken heart emoji, as did January Jones, who added: "I'm so sorry."

Reese's daughter, Ava Phillippe, also shared a touching tribute to Pepper on Instagram, revealing she had died from an aggressive form of cancer.

Ava paid a touching tribute to the sweet family pet

The 21-year-old wrote: "Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she'd been battling for months now. Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her.

"If you ever met Peps, you'd know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house.

"She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon."

Pepper battled an aggressive form of cancer

Ava continued: "Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was. This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond.

"I'll always treasure the times when I'd come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I'd pick her up so she could lick my face. She really knew how to make me feel special!

"As sad as I am and as much as I've cried over losing her, I am happy she had such a great life and is no longer in pain. Love you forever, miss Peps."

