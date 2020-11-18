Reese Witherspoon shares rare photo of lookalike daughter Ava inside family's sprawling garden in LA The Big Little Lies actress is a doting mum to children Ava, Deacon and Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon's fans had to do a double-take after the Big Little Lies star shared a photo of her daughter Ava on Instagram.

The Legally Blonde actress, 44, posted a sweet picture of her firstborn over the summer sitting outside in their beautiful garden with her little brother Tennessee, eight, and at first glance, Ava, 21, could have been mistaken for her famous mum.

Fans were quick to comment on just how much Ava looked like Reese, with one writing: "So beautiful and your twin," while another wrote: "Straight up thought that was you and your son at first."

A third fan added: "I didn't read the caption and thought you were your daughter. The seven millionth person to make that mistake I'm sure! Such a great picture."

Reese and Ava often get told by fans about how much they look alike and have experienced being mistaken for each other in the past too.

Reese Witherspoon's fans thought her daughter Ava was her at first glance

In 2017, Ava joined her mum at the Big Little Lies premiere in Hollywood, and was congratulated for her performance by a fan who thought she was Reese.

The actress opened up about the situation while chatting to E! News. She said: "People come up to her [all the time]. We were at a premiere and they congratulated her on her performance. She's like 'I'm not in the movie.'"

The Big Little Lies star is a doting mum to three children

Reese also admitted that her daughter wasn't keen on following in her parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, but was "very supportive" of them.

While Ava is often compared to her mum, her younger brother Deacon resembles their dad, Ryan Phillippe.

Reese is often told how much her daughter looks like her

The 17-year-old was previously captured on camera by famed photographer, Sam Dameshek, and he looked just like his father.

After Reese re-posted the image, fans were quick to compare him to the actor. One wrote: "Looks just like his daddy," while another commented: "I had to do a double-take."

Reese and husband Jim Toth with her three children

Reese and Ryan first met in 1997 and separated in 2008 after nine years of marriage. The actress went on to marry Jim Toth, who is the father of her seven-year-old son Tennessee.

