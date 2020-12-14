Nicole Kidman reveals recent change to living situation in new post The Undoing star shares two daughters with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is always on the move and has been lucky enough to stay in some incredible parts of the world through her work.

And most recently, The Undoing star left Australia for several weeks, where she had been staying with husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday and Faith, to spend time in Belfast to film her upcoming movie, The Northman.

The Hollywood actress recently told Katie Couric about her working life at the end of November, explaining that she had finished working on Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, and was now overseas.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban at home

"Now I'm in Northern Ireland on Robert Eggers' film. I play a Viking," she said. Nicole had an incredible time in Northern Ireland, and recently shared some beautiful photos from the city on Instagram to mark the end of her stay.

These included one of Belfast City Hall and some stunning sunsets, as well as countryside views.

Nicole Kidman spent time in Belfast to film her upcoming film The Northman

The Big Little Lies star captioned the pictures: "A few of my favourite photos from my time filming The Northman in Belfast. Thank you to everyone who welcomed me so warmly into your beautiful city. I'm coming back."

Fans were quick to react to the pictures, with one writing: "What beautiful photos," while another commented: "Such stunning pictures." A third added: "So jealous you were in Belfast, looks incredible!"

The Undoing actress stayed in Belfast while her family remained in Australia

Prior to the pandemic, Nicole was used to spending her time between her homes in Nashville and London, but like everyone else, her routine has now completely changed.

In an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August, the Big Little Lies star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies."

Nicole and husband Keith Urban are used to travelling around the world

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

Keith had previously explained the family's busy lifestyle during an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same.

"We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

