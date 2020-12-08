Nicole Kidman throws support behind Keith Urban following exciting news The Undoing actress shares daughters Sunday and Faith with the country singer

Nicole Kidman has had many career highlights over the past few months, most recently starring in The Undoing, which received rave reviews from viewers.

The Hollywood star has been supported by husband Keith Urban throughout, and on Monday, it was her time to shine the light on him, as he made an exciting announcement of his own.

Taking to Instagram, the Big Little Lies star revealed that the country singer was planning a tour of Australia in 2021.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban

Alongside a poster of the dates of Keith's upcoming tour, Nicole wrote: "Australia, here we go!"

The tour is even more special for Nicole and Keith, who both grew up in Australia, and have enjoyed spending time there this year for work.

Nicole Kidman threw her support behind Keith Urban's news

Keith's fans were just as excited about his tour news, with many commenting on Instagram about it.

"This is simply the best, miss seeing you playing Keith," one wrote, while another commented: "This is so exciting, I got my tickets!" A third added: "This is such good news!"

During the coronavirus pandemic, Keith has been helping to keep his fans entertained with virtual concerts.

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other's careers

Back in March, the dad-of-two performed on Instagram Live weekly from his home studio in Nashville, where he was staying at the start of the pandemic.

Keith was joined by Nicole each time, much to the delight of fans. In September, meanwhile, Keith released his latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

The celebrity couple have been staying in Australia over the past few months

The award-winning singer had previously shared the inspiration behind his album's title in a video posted on his YouTube channel in May.

He said: "In October 2019, this title came to me: The Speed of Now. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast. Faster and faster all the time.

"But music, for me, has always been the place where it slows down and doesn't even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel incredibly relevant."

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole and Keith have been balancing their busy work schedules with homeschooling their daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, nine, during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hours star recently opened up about their experience in lockdown during an interview in HELLO! magazine.

"We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

