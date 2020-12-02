Nicole Kidman shared a throwback photo of Keith Urban - and he looks totally different The singer even had long hair!

Keith Urban's throwback photo will have you doing a double-take!

Nicole Kidman, 53, shared the most incredible old photo of her husband, Keith Urban, 53, on Instagram and he looks so different.

The Undoing star posted the photo in 2019 but the unbelievable social media post is still receiving fan reactions.

In the black-and-white picture, Keith has long hair and is sat crossed-legged on the ground with his guitar balanced in his lap.

Nicole simply captioned the image: "Guess who?" and stunned fans reacted with comments like: "That hair!" and "no way. I didn't recognise him".

Keith looked incredibly clean cut in the photo and there wasn't a tattoo in sight.

He now has a whole host of body ink - seven in total - and a few of them are dedicated to his wife.

Nicole recently gave a rare insight into both her and Keith's poor upbringing and revealed surprising details of their childhoods.

Nicole asked 'guess who?'

"I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing," Australian-born Nicole told Glamour UK as the digital magazine's cover star. "When we moved to America, we had nothing.

"My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his Ph.D. as he came from a very poor family.

"When he became a psychologist, he would offer his behavioural therapy for nothing if they didn't have any money, because he just wanted to help.

Nicole and Keith have been married since 2006

"I grew up with one of the gentlest, kindest fathers who was a giver and my mother was a nurse, so my family had that social conscience."

She also shared details of her husband’s tough childhood, and said: "I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig.

"He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down.

They've built a lovely life together

"They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing."

The couple share two daughters, Sunday and Faith, and Nicole also has two adopted children, Bella and Connor, from her former marriage to Tom Cruise.

