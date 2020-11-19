Nicole Kidman and daughters Sunday and Faith share sweet family photos to mark special occasion with Keith Urban The Big Little Lies star is currently staying in Australia with her husband and daughters

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are incredibly protective of their children's privacy but the musician couldn't resist revealing a sweet series of polaroid family photos on Instagram recently.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's latest look leaves fans pleading with her to stop doing this!

The Big Little Lies star had decorated the living room with a row of pictures, including snapshots of daughters Sunday and Faith, as a surprise for Keith.

The country singer had just released his latest album, The Speed of Now Part One, and was greeted with the photo display, as well as helium letter balloons spelling out the words 'Speed of Now We Love You'.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman and her daughters surprise Keith Urban

READ: Nicole Kidman reveals new look and divides fans

MORE: Nicole Kidman shares the most loved-up photo with Keith Urban

What's more, Keith was also treated to a Speed of Now Part One cake, cookies and fresh flowers outside his trailer. A colourful sign next to the baked goods read: "Love Nic, Sunny and Faith".

Nicole, Sunday and Faith decorated the living room with photos and balloons

Alongside the photo and video clip, Keith wrote: "My magical angel wife and daughters - showered me with the most colorful love on the release of T.S.O.N today. I loooove you baby, and you too Sunnie and Faith soooo much!!!!!!" [sic].

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet surprise, with one writing: "How very sweet of your girls!" while another wrote: "Omg so sweet. Your girls love you. Love your album thank you for another awesome album." A third wrote: "It's so wonderful when your family celebrate you."

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Keith are couples goals in new photo

SEE: Nicole Kidman's latest look leaves fans pleading with her to stop doing this!

The Big Little Lies star with her two youngest children

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals major change impacting Keith Urban and their daughters

It's been a busy time for Nicole and Keith, who have been balancing their busy work schedules with homeschooling their daughters during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hours star recently opened up about their experience in lockdown during an interview in HELLO! magazine. "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant of the movies," she said.

Nicole and Keith are incredibly supportive of each other

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

MORE: Fans go wild for Nicole Kidman's hair transformation

For the majority of the coronavirus lockdown, Nicole and her family isolated at their home in Nashville.

However, after the restrictions were eased, they travelled to Australia, so that Nicole could begin filming her upcoming TV adaption, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.