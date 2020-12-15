Sharon Osbourne, 68, hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19 The 68-year-old is recuperating apart from her husband

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Posting on her Instagram account, she wrote: "I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19.

"After a brief hospitalisation, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter gets coronavirus

Her followers were quick to wish her well, with one writing: "Sending love. Prayers & thoughts to you & your family. Wishing you a full speedy recovery & get better soon Mrs. O." Another added: "Keeping you in my thoughts, Sharon! Hope you get to feeling better soon."

This isn't the first time the Osbourne family has been hit by the pandemic, as Sharon's granddaughter Minnie tested positive for coronavirus in September. At the time, the former X Factor judge said: "I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid.

Sharon posted a snap updating her fans

"She's okay, she's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't. She got it from somebody who works for my son. And it just goes to show you, she's three years of age, that children can get Covid."

The doting grandmother reassured the panel that Minnie was okay, but that the entire family were now isolating.

Sharon adores spending time with her grandchildren, and opened up about the incredible experience of being a grandmother when Pearl was first born in 2012. She told People: "It's all overwhelming. But in a good way – in a really positive, lovely way.

We're wishing Sharon a speedy recovery

"You go through every emotion. You go through joy and you thank god that everybody is healthy and happy. You realise how lucky you are. It's like life has gone full cycle in our family."

