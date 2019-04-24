Jack Osbourne marks emotional milestone in personal life Well done Jack!

Jack Osbourne has marked a very special anniversary this week as the television personality marked 16 years of sobriety. The son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne got sober at the age of 17, and the 33-year-old opened up about the new milestone on social media, admitting that it had been the hardest year for him yet. Taking to Instagram, Jack posted a photo marking the Twelve Steps, which ranked that he had been sober for 192 months, 5,485 days and 140,264 hours. He wrote: "By far this has been not only the toughest year of my life but also the toughest year of my recovery."

Jack Osbourne marked 16 years of sobriety

He continued: "I have learnt so many things about myself. Some good, some not so good. But I continue to do it sober even in the face of legit pain and sadness. From divorce, to learning how to be a single father of 3 little girls, to showing up for my family when they have needed support the post. If at 17 someone told me when I'd be 33 with 16 years of continual sobriety I would have laughed. Even though this last year of sobriety was filled with so much pain it all led to some fantastic personal growth. I would love to tell you I managed this by being some kind of spiritual giant who roams the halls of recovery meetings, but it's not the case. I'm here writing this today sober because of the friends in my life who showed up for me when I needed support the most. I will forever be grateful for all you did. You know who you are. I love you all."

Jack is the doting dad to three daughters

Jack finished off his post by quoting The Big Book. He wrote: "Through my years of darkness, some spark of spirit remained in me, helped me survive until I found my way into A.A. Then, nurtured by the program, that inner spirit grew, deepened, until it filled the emptiness I had so long felt inside. Step by step I moved to a spiritual awaking. Step by step I cleared up the past and got on with the present."

The TV personality with Lisa

In May 2018, Jack and his wife Lisa Stelly publicly announced their plan to separate. The pair share three daughters; Pearl, Andy and Minnie, and in 2013 they sadly lost their son Theo. Jack and Lisa remain on good terms, and former X Factor judge Sharon opened up about her son's separation in September during an appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, where she confessed she was sad about the pair's decision to split. "I'm sad. I'm very, very sad," she explained. "She's a good girl. And the thing is it just didn't work." She added: "They love each other, they can't live with each other."

