Sharon Osbourne gets fans talking with latest holiday photo The former X Factor judge has gone away with husband Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic stopping her from looking anything but glamorous! With masks now mandatory in many places, The Talk host made sure to dress hers up in style while she relaxed outside during her summer holiday.

Taking to Instagram, the former X Factor judge shared a stylish photo of herself sitting outside in the sun while looking at her phone, dressed in a wide-brimmed hat and oversized white shirt, while accessorising her look with a black face mask.

In the caption, Sharon joked: "Did you see me in the new Batman trailer? Yeah, I'm not in it, but my style is definitely headed towards superhero chic."

MORE: Kate Hudson shares sweet nickname her family give her

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne and other stars send messages to support The Prince's Trust

Fans were quick to comment on Sharon's appearance, with one writing: "You always look amazing," while another wrote: "Your style is iconic." A third added: "Looking as cool as ever Mrs Osbourne."

READ: Katy Perry faces exciting week ahead of baby's arrival

Sharon Osbourne looked glamorous with her mask while relaxing on holiday

Sharon has been enjoying some time away with husband Ozzy Osbourne in a sunny location. Last week, the star shared a gorgeous photo of herself taken by the poolside, dressed in the same wide-brimmed hat and a blue print kaftan.

Sharon posed with a parrot in the photo, writing in the caption: "Making new friends on our vacation. How handsome is he?" In the background, Ozzy could be seen swimming in the pool.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are enjoying a break away together

During the lockdown, Sharon has been sharing plenty of photos from her time at home on social media, including cute pictures of her dogs and grandchildren.

Last Monday, Sharon posted a sweet picture of her granddaughter Pearl, eight, holding a snake, and wrote in the caption: "@Jackosbourne gave me the cutest grandbabies!" What's more, Pearl was pictured rocking vibrant red hair, just like her grandmother's iconic 'do before she decided to stop dyeing it at the beginning of the year.

In February, Sharon decided to embrace her grey hair and has been rocking a white pixie cut ever since. Her hair colourist Jack Martin helped her achieve her transformation, and explained on Instagram that the star was tired of colouring her hair once a week.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.