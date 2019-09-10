Sharon Osbourne debuts fourth facelift on live TV The former X Factor judge hasn't been shy about her love of plastic surgery

Sharon Osbourne has been very vocal about her passion for going under the knife, and on Monday she showed off the results of her latest procedure. The 66-year-old debuted her fourth facelift on US talk show The Talk, revealing that she had her neck and jowls "lifted" five weeks ago. Speaking about the surgery, she said: "So he, like, kind of pulled it from the top of my head and put an elastic band in it. But everything was just lifted up, so it looks more refreshed. [I] don’t look tired."

When asked by her co-host Sheryl Underwood how she was recovering from such an invasive procedure, the former X Factor judge confessed she was still in some pain. She explained: "OK, you know, still a little bit of pain, especially, like, under [my chin], but you can’t complain when you wanted to do it. So it’s fine." Sharon did reveal at the end of The Talk's season nine that she would return to the show with a new look.

.@MrsSOsbourne kicked off the season 10 premiere of #TheTalk by revealing her new facelift and sharing details on her 13 hour procedure. pic.twitter.com/9iXeeayyGE — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 9, 2019

Sharon has had her FOURTH facelift

MORE: Where are the Great British Bake Off winners now?

Sharon is no stranger to plastic surgery, and has previously had tummy tucks, a breast reduction and vaginal cosmetic surgery. She has also had an eye lift, liposuction and Botox. Sharon claimed in 2012 that she was swearing off surgery for good. "No more, because I have been looking at pictures of myself recently since I started to lose weight," she said on The Talk at the time. "And in a lot of shots, my face looks plastic and at certain angles I was like, ‘Oh, dear. Oh, I should never have done that. Oh, that’s a bad one.’ So I’m like, ‘No more. No more abuse.'"

READ: Emma Barton reveals the hilarious good luck video her EastEnders co-stars gave her

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.